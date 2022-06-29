Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. 6,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Semtech’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,971 shares of company stock worth $959,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

