Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.47 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.27. 622,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,418. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.00 million. Analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.4807465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,604 shares in the company, valued at C$1,115,631.96. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,526,943.69. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,845 shares of company stock valued at $933,414.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.89.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

