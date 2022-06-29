Secret Reaches Market Capitalization of $163.07 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $163.07 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00227712 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004269 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001230 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009287 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00408736 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

