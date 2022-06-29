Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

