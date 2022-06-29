Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.47

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.47 and last traded at C$16.49, with a volume of 53454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.14.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.52, for a total value of C$1,544,568.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,753,191.93. Also, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$126,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at C$549,943.10. Insiders have sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,883 in the last quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

