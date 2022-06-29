Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.47

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.47 and last traded at C$16.49, with a volume of 53454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.14.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
