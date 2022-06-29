Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 923,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

