Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.
SCHA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,171. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
