Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. 10,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

