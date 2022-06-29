Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

