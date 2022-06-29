Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Increased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.