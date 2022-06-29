Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

