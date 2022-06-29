Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.07, but opened at $35.74. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 426 shares.

The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

SCHN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $13,043,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $5,964,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.