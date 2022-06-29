Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

SARTF stock opened at $329.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.68. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $292.00 and a 1 year high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 33.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

