SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $25,998.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00005634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,661,693 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,551 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

