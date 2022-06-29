RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.99

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.99 ($40.41) and traded as low as €36.78 ($39.13). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €37.42 ($39.81), with a volume of 3,442,968 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.00.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)
See Also
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.