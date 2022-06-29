RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.99

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.99 ($40.41) and traded as low as €36.78 ($39.13). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €37.42 ($39.81), with a volume of 3,442,968 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

