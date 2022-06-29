Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.10.
RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
