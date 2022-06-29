Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.10.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

