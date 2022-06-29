Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$73.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.50.

RCI.B traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.44. 109,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.43. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$56.00 and a twelve month high of C$80.85. The stock has a market cap of C$31.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

