Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Tops $0.0651 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.39 or 0.26160544 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00181237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00087829 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014983 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

