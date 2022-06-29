Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,189.60 ($26.86) and last traded at GBX 2,182 ($26.77). Approximately 1,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,170 ($26.62).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £156.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,290.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,441.58.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.