Richelieu Gestion PLC Takes $4.08 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000. PayPal comprises 3.2% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.49. 286,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,975,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $118.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

