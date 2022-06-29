Richelieu Gestion PLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at $12,607,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of APA traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,302. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

