Richelieu Gestion PLC Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 393 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 70.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,206 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

CTXS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.79. 7,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $119.07. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

