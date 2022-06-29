Richelieu Gestion PLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Caterpillar comprises about 2.1% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $183.05. 54,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.07. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.02 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

