Richelieu Gestion PLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after buying an additional 466,683 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,540,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,737,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,271,000.

Shares of SONY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.37. 11,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,481. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

