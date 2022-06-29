Richelieu Gestion PLC Invests $2.65 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. General Electric makes up approximately 2.1% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $120,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $149,257,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.06. 90,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.82. General Electric has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

