Richelieu Gestion PLC Invests $107,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,423 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 18,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,547. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

