Richelieu Gestion PLC Invests $1.11 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 459,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,189,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

