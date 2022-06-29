Richelieu Gestion PLC Acquires Shares of 21,173 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 2.4% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.15. 17,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average of $149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

