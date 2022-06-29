Richelieu Gestion PLC Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Avery Dennison makes up approximately 2.0% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $162.22. 2,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

