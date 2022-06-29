Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RXLSF opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.
Rexel Company Profile (Get Rating)
