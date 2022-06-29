Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 2.9%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $18.00. 7,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 684,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 48.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

