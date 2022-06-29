Reviewing DoorDash (DASH) & Its Rivals

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DoorDash to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get DoorDash alerts:

90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DoorDash and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion -$468.00 million -43.97 DoorDash Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 15.44

DoorDash has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DoorDash and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63 DoorDash Competitors 728 5429 11561 256 2.63

DoorDash currently has a consensus price target of $140.19, indicating a potential upside of 109.52%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 58.03%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02% DoorDash Competitors -20.86% -52.32% -7.83%

Volatility and Risk

DoorDash has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash’s peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoorDash beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.