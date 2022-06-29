Resource Planning Group Has $515,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Resource Planning Group decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

