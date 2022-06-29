Resource Planning Group Has $1.85 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Resource Planning Group decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 1.3% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Resource Planning Group owned 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average is $175.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

