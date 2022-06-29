Resource Planning Group Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Resource Planning Group lessened its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Resource Planning Group owned 0.35% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROUS. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

