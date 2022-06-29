Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL):

6/23/2022 – Precision BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Precision BioSciences is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Precision BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/9/2022 – Precision BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,864. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,457 shares of company stock worth $75,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 31.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 56.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 26.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 104.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

