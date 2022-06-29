Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.