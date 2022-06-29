renDOGE Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $215,957.60 and approximately $165.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

