Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.45

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.45 ($29.20) and traded as low as €24.46 ($26.02). Renault shares last traded at €24.71 ($26.29), with a volume of 1,733,081 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.43.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

