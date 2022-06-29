Renalytix (LON:RENX) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.20 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.02). Approximately 46,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 128,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.05).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 323.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £123.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.34.
About Renalytix (LON:RENX)
Further Reading
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.