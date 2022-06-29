Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 3.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,375,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

