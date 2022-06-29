Reliant Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 4.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.33. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

