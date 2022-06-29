Reliant Investment Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

