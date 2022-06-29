Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 264,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,818,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 213,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

