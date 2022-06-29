Reliant Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

GM opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

