Reef (REEF) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Reef (REEF) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $69.82 million and $10.08 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,289.95 or 0.94969349 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,655,055,983 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

