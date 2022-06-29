Redpanda Earth Hits 24-Hour Volume of $102,751.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $397,258.83 and $102,751.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00178398 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.91 or 0.01227091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014983 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

