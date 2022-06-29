ReddCoin Market Cap Reaches $11.24 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $9,536.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,056.98 or 0.99834221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036279 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00225759 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00239350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00116889 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00072084 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004772 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

