Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.40% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.81.

Shares of AMZN opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.49.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16.6% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 171,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $560,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,896.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

