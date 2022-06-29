RED Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $251,972.38 and approximately $241.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

